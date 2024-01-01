Skimmed Milk Market Size Projected To Surge USD 27.31 Billion Growth By 2032, Exhibit A CAGR Of 8.73%

Newark, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 11.83 Billion in 2022 skimmed milk market will reach USD 27.31 Billion by 2032. Skimming the milk separates the cream from the combination, resulting in skim milk, often known as non-fat or fat-free milk. Its fat percentage is 00.5%. Skim milk is a premium source of complete protein since it is high in protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, and vitamin A. It promotes healthy weight management as well as the growth of strong teeth, muscles, and bones. It also contains the same proportions of nutrients as fresh milk, which is why it may be added to a range of dishes, including baked products and desserts, to boost their nutritious content.



Key Insight of the Skimmed Milk Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.64% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.64% over the forecast period. The general public is being encouraged to pick healthier dietary options by westernisation tendencies and the rising disease load. Furthermore, 135 million people in India are obese, and skim milk can be a refuge for them. Finally, improved development would be made possible by South Korea, Japan, and China's processing and manufacturing industries.



The powder segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.58% over the projected period in the skimmed milk market.



The powder segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.58% in the skimmed milk market. Its shelf life is prolonged by its chemical characteristics; also, the absence of water contributes significantly to a longer shelf-stable life. Lastly, the powdered form can be used to reduce supply chain obstacles.



Over the projected period, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.95% in the skimmed milk market.



Over the forecasted period, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.95% in the skimmed milk market. Due to convenience and ease of transportation, consumers are being forced to turn to internet shopping due to the growing trends in urbanisation. Furthermore, by offering discounts and cash-back incentives, online merchants and independent sellers are profiting from volume sales benefits.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing health consciousness about the reduction of total fat intake



The benefits-or lack thereof-of the term "fat" have long been debated. Researchers say that because not all fats are created equal and can lead to disease, it's important to know what kind of fats one consumes. Conversely, people tend to keep away of milk consumption. Given that some people who love milk may only use skimmed or even whole milk, skim milk appropriately reflects the sentiment of the market. The health benefits of skim milk also outweigh those of its original form. For example, 200 millilitres of whole milk has approximately 7 grammes of protein overall; by comparison, skim milk contains approximately 7.4 grammes. Moreover, skim milk contains eighteen amino acids, which aid in the development of muscle. Furthermore, compared to full milk, skim milk has 20 milligrammes more calcium. Finally, marketers can leverage the 50% caloric differential between skimmed and ordinary milk to their advantage. Americans are attempting to reduce their calorie intake because 42.7% of them are overweight or obese.



Challenge: The number of people who are lactose intolerant has increased, and plant-based milk has grown significantly



People who are intolerant to lactose are becoming increasingly common worldwide as the population grows. Skim milk is fat-free, but it does contain sugar alcohol and lactose, which can create major issues. Recent statistics show that 68% of individuals globally are intolerant to lactose. Additionally, the market for plant-based milk has been growing quickly, taking 68% of it and tempting the remaining 32% with an enticingly healthy profile. For example, a cup of pea milk has 4–8 grammes of protein, while a cup of soy milk can have 7–20 grammes of protein, depending on the brand. The market's overall expansion has been hampered by these factors.



