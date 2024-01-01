Norway's PM Pledges Economic Recovery In New Year Speech

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, Jan 2 (IANS) The Norwegian government will do its best to create more job opportunities and increase the pace of climate action, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in his New Year Speech.

In the nationally broadcast speech on Monday, Store reflected on the challenges of the past year, noting that global conflicts, economic instability, pandemic aftermath and rising prices strained both national and household budgets.

Acknowledging the financial hardships many are facing, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about the turning point in Norway's economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the government's efforts to curb inflation and reduce interest rates, foreseeing a stable economic recovery for the country, its businesses and individuals in 2024.

Focusing on employment, Store announced plans to convert part-time jobs into full-time roles and create more jobs, especially for the youth. Emphasising the value of young workers in an aging population, he said it is important to treat them well.

He also addressed the younger generation's concerns regarding climate change, biodiversity loss, oceanic plastic pollution and urban air quality. He committed to more significant actions in these areas, emphasising that climate action must now surpass the pace of climate change.

He highlighted some ongoing green initiatives, including the replacement of old ferries and buses with electric ones, as well as the energy-saving measures adopted by Norwegian households.

