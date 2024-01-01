Inclusion In Sport (Isport) Releases Resources To Promote Diversity And Social Inclusion Through Sports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inclusion in sport (iSport) logo

Inclusion in Sport (iSport) project resources are available, focusing on age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity & expression, as well as (dis)ability.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- End of 2023 also brought the conclusion of the Inclusion in Sport (iSport ) project, within which resources for more inclusive sport were developed, mainly focusing on age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, as well as (dis)ability.The publicly available free resources include iSPort Case studies (good practice examples); iSport Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC); iSport Simulation and training platform (Game) - online and as an app; and iSport Recommendations event organisers and policy makers.The overall objective of the 3-year project Inclusion in sport (iSport) is to promote diversity and social inclusion using sport as the vehicle, to enhance the sporting experience of all participants – athletes and volunteers, especially targeting women, LGBT+ and people with disabilities, promote equal opportunities and awareness of the importance of health-enhancing physical activity through increased participation in, and equal access to, sport for all. It also targets managers – sports bodies and event organisers.The project consortium consists of 8 partners from 8 countries, representing different sectors: NGOs and sport federations, University, as well as a grassroot sports club. The project was co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union, and was lead by the EUSA Institute (SLO), partnering with European Non-Governmental Sports Organisation - ENGSO (SWE), European Paralympic Committee - EPC (AUT), European Gay and Lesbian Sport Federation - EGLSF (NED), Aristotle University of Thessaloniki - AUTH (GRE), Finnish Paralympic Committee - FPC (FIN), University Sports Association of Poland - AZS (POL) and Panteres Grogues Sports Club (ESP).To access the free resources and get more information about the project, please see

