Brand Value Alignment Through Dual Career (BRAVA) Develops Dual Career Support At Work Place

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brand Values Alignment through Dual Career (BRAVA) project logo

Brand Value Alignment through Dual Career (BRAVA) project developed new European Guidelines for Dual Career in the Workplace.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brand Value Alignment through Dual Career (BRAVA ) project brought together partners from 7 countries (Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Serbia, Slovenia), to develop new European Guidelines for Dual Career in the Workplace, report with recommendations and self-assessment evaluation tool. The recommendations / dual career workplace guidelines include benefits that implementation can provide for both employees and employers.BRAVA project focused on enhancing the European workplace environment so the circumstances and needs of dual career employee athletes and coaches can be effectively accommodated while considering the needs and expectations of the employer. A key aim of the project was to develop new European guidelines, which support dual career persons in the workplace and facilitate appropriate Corporate Social Responsibility policies.Sixteen new European DC workplace guidelines have been developed and described. The benefits that implementation can provide for both employee and employer, key definitions and proposed actions to facilitate Guideline implementation have been provided. The development of the guidelines involved extensive consultation with key stakeholders. Existing published evidence, high level athletes and coaches, managers in the corporate setting and experts in the field of dual career were consulted. Methodologies like narrative literature review, focus groups, in-depth intervention and online concept mapping were utilised, engaging over 200 individuals across Europe with deep and valuable insights into dual career contributed to the development of the guidelines.Several activities were also implemented in partner countries, including national consultations and workshops. The final event - A Talk in Dual Career was hosted as a hybrid event in Brussels in mid December, bringing together different dual career and professionals stakeholders. Main outcomes and findings of the projects were highlighted, including report with recommendations and self-assessment evaluation tool; as well as personal and organisational aspects of the importance of dual career support shared.For more information and resources, please seeBrand Values Alignment through Dual Career (BRAVA) project was co-funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union. BRAVA was coordinated by the University of Limerick, and the partner consortium consisted of the European Athlete as Student - EAS (MLT), European Platform for Sports and Innovation - EPSI (BEL), EUSA Institute (SLO), Foundation Human Age Institute (ITA), University of Ljubljana (SLO), Roma Tre University (ITA), Elite Sports Academy Aarhus - ESAA (DEN), University of Nis, Faculty of Sport and Physical Education (SRB).Key Concepts and Definitions:Dual Career (DC): indicates specific challenges elite/high level sportspersons (Athletes/Coaches) face in combining sport and working demands.Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): refers to practices and policies undertaken by corporations that are intended to have a positive influence on the world. In particular, CSR entails all organisational activities designed to make a positive impact on society.Corporate Brand: term covering marketing affairs of a professional company and their association with each other. Corporate brand is a philosophy or core value of a business and is how a corporation presents itself to the world, and how it presents to its own employees.Corporate Value Alignment: strategic process to successfully manage the corporate brand that involves analysis to verify the consistency and coherency between internal and external elements of the corporate brand.

EUSA Office

European University Sports Association

+386 1 256 00 56

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other