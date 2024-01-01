OPIC Technologies Unveils '3D Livestream': The First VR App For Real-Time 3D Live-Streaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OPIC enables 3D LiVe Stream from a variety of 3D devices

ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, a 3D technology company based in Orlando, Florida, is set to redefine the telecommunications industry with its public launch of "3D Livestream” on 31 December 2023. The technology promises to revolutionize how people experience live events, conduct meetings, and engage in virtual gatherings.

It's important to note that VR videos on current platforms are pre-recorded, often from months or even years ago. What sets OPIC's technology apart is the ability to provide real-time, live stereoscopic 3D video streams, something previously unavailable in the VR landscape. This represents a fundamental revolution in the industry because people will be able to communicate live and in 3D for the first time on OPIC's platform.

3D Livestream leverages state-of-the-art 3D stereoscopic imaging and real-time streaming capabilities to deliver an immersive and lifelike virtual experience. Unlike traditional pre-recorded VR technology, the system gives users an opportunity to interact with their environment and fellow participants, instantaneously in 3D, bridging the gap between physical presence and virtual engagement.

Not only is OPIC Technologies the front runner in 3D live-streaming, OPIC holds the seminal patents for 3D live-streaming technology, positioning the company as an industry pioneer.

Key benefits of 3D Livestream include:

Real-time Interaction: Users can actively engage with their surroundings and fellow participants, creating a virtual, live 3D experience.

Astonishing Realism: Events come to life with astonishing realism, allowing users to be a part of the action, whether attending a live concert, participating in a business conference, or connecting with loved ones over long distances.

Seamless Compatibility: 3D Livestream offers effortless integration with META's revolutionary Meta Quest 3 VR headset, ensuring a user-friendly experience.

OPIC Technologies is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of virtual experiences. With 3D Livestream, OPIC is redefining what's possible in the telecommunications industry. The applications are endless:

1. Friends in different cities can show off their new outfits live and in 3D.

2. Students home sick from school can participate in class via OPIC's immersive, live 3D experience.

3. A deployed Soldier can 3D livestream with his or her loved ones back home.

4. And so much more.

To experience the future of real-time 3D live-streaming or stay updated on OPIC's latest developments, visit to sign up . It is free. No app download required. Come explore the OPIC*Verse today.

