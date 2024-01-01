Emizentech And Odoo Collaboration Promises Groundbreaking Software For Smes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EmizenTech, a leading e-commerce and software development company, unveils its robust partnership with the Odoo ERP platform as an Authorized Partner. An open-source and easy-to-use platform, Odoo arrives with a complete suite of tools and apps that businesses can implement to meet all needs. Per the latest studies, about 119,500 websites are harnessing the benefits of Odoo worldwide. Now, EmizenTech is on its way to offering Odoo development services, leveraging its expertise, to worldwide brands from various industry verticals.Odoo is dynamically maintained by a wide developer base aiming to fulfill customer requirements and provide new and highly innovative applications. Odoo holds everything a company demands for successfully running and expanding their business. It provides numerous modules per the business requirements, such as inventory, point of sale, human resources, CRM, sales, and more. Following the best practices of Odoo customization , businesses can become flexible with dynamic changes over time.EmizenTech understands the necessity of businesses to cover complicated requirements with ease. Being Odoo's authorized partner, the company aims to support companies with seamlessly integrated and fully-featured software that is easy to upgrade and serves every user and every business as required.For more details on EmizenTech's partnership with Odoo or to request a free consultation, contact us .Why EmizenTech for Odoo Services?The team of experts at EmizenTech is:1) Fully trained on Odoo2) Directly connects with Odoo to resolve issues3) Leverages dedicated resources to complete Odoo projects4) Easily access Odoo Enterprise GitHub repositories and a lot more5) Offer all-in-one solutions for Odoo, including Odoo development, integration, implementation, and more services"We are overwhelmed by partnering with Odoo, which allows us to commit to consistently developing customized software solutions for our global clients and look forward to mutually profitable terms," said Vivek Khatri, MD of EmizenTech.Amit Samsukha, CTO of EmizenTech, said,“Our partnership with Odoo is a testament to our dedication to offering the latest and most advanced technology solutions, empowering organizations to stay ahead of the curve with improved customer satisfaction and productivity.”About EmizenTechFounded in 2013, EmizenTech started with a vision to assist worldwide clients in growing and integrating the latest tools and technologies in their businesses. And today, we have caught up on countless milestones successfully and are still striving. EmizenTech, as an Odoo development company , specializes in serving all-sized businesses, from mid-sized startups to large enterprises and MNCs. One-stop solution for all sorts of modern software, systems, apps, and the web, the company provides e-commerce solutions, development, integration, implementation, and more services.About OdooOdoo, an open-source business management software founded in 2005, provides a comprehensive suite of business apps that ensure meeting all the company's needs, like CRM, ERP, e-commerce, accounting, point of sale, etc. Being highly customizable and open source, the ERP platform can be tailored to the business requirements and aid SMS and even giants in attaining their changing demands.

