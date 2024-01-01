India And Pakistan To Exchange Civilian Prisoner Lists

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Recently, media outlets reported that Islamabad and New Delhi's High Commissions are coordinating the exchange of lists containing civilian prisoners.

The Express Tribune reported on Monday, January 1st, 2024, that India and Pakistan are planning to exchange lists of each other's civilian prisoners.

The exchange is supposed to be carried out simultaneously through the High Commissions of New Delhi and Islamabad on Monday.

It is noted that India and Pakistan, under the 2008 agreement, exchange lists of each other's prisoners and allow them access to their own country's consular officials.

These prisoners are fishermen who cross the common borders of India and Pakistan, are then arrested, and their boats confiscated. These fishermen, usually without advanced navigational equipment, cross the borders in pursuit of better catches.

Although these prisoners are released after negotiations between the two countries, they often remain in jail for years without trial.

According to the list submitted by the High Commission of Islamabad in New Delhi, there are 4017 Pakistanis, including 74 fishermen, incarcerated in Indian jails.

Similarly, 308 Indian nationals, including 266 fishermen, are also in Pakistani jails.

This exchange of prisoner lists between Pakistan and India takes place twice a year.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram