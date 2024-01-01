Savour The Best Of Middle Eastern Cuisine This Veganuary With Asil's Indulgent Vegan Delights

Featuring the authentic taste of Turkey, Lebanon, and Morocco with a contemporary twist, Asil is the perfect destination to go green with every bite during this special month. Dubai, UAE (XX December 2023): Prepare to embark on a delectable culinary journey this Veganuary and relish in the flavour-rich taste of the Mediterranean as Asil, a renowned dining and entertaining destination, is offering plenty of vegan options to satisfy vegans' cravings during this month. Nestled in the heart of Rixos Premium Dubai with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, Asil creates a unique cultural experience that goes beyond the plate. From exquisite food and refreshing mocktails to belly dancers and Oriental DJs, Asil embraces the rich heritage and cultures of Turkey, Lebanon, and Morocco, creating a vibrant and welcoming ambience for all who seek a delightful escape in the bustling heart of Dubai. Asil's presents an authentic fusion of Arabesque cuisine, blending Turkish senses, Lebanese flavours, and Moroccan taste, presented with a creative twist. During Veganuary, diners can delight in plenty of vegan dishes from Asil's lavish menu, including light starters such as Sour Cherry Vine Leaves, stuffed with rice, caramelised onions, oriental spices, sour cherry, pine nuts, and Hommous, a blend of chickpea purée, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, alongside another Asil-signature Hommous blend featuring truffles. The timeless classic of Fattoush is also available, featuring a mix of finely chopped vegetables, herbs, crispy pita bread, and pomegranate balsamic dressing. To elevate the palate to even greater heights, diners can savour Asil's indulgent vegan main course, Vegetable Tagine, made with Marrows, artichoke, potato, carrot, peas, and served with a side of couscous. Complementing these delectable dishes is a tempting array of sides, such as Batata Harra, Green Vegetable Casserole, and Grilled mushrooms. Vegans with a sweet tooth are also in for a treat during this month, as Asil offers a Fruit Platter, featuring fresh, exotic fruits to end this culinary journey on a healthy note. To wash down all these tantalising flavours, diners can quench their thirst with some of Asil's signature mocktails, such as Al Amira, a concoction of Moroccan tea, house-made thyme syrup, grapefruit, and soda water, Elmatini, a mix of assorted apple, kiwi, cucumber, basil, and pineapple, and Passionista, a fusion of passionfruit, vanilla, lemon, pineapple, lemongrass, and house-made ginger beer. Open daily between 1:00 pm and 02:30 am, get ready to step into the Orient this Veganuary and immerse yourself in the captivating blend of green flavours and cultural richness that Asil has meticulously curated for an unforgettable dining experience. For reservations and more information, please call 04 520 0055, WhatsApp 052 160 0333, or email .... About Asil: Asil is a balance of modern innovation, elegance and tradition in the Oriental realms of food, decor and musical style, located at the most stylish urban hotspot, Rixos Premium Dubai, in the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence. The restaurant, lounge, stage, terrace and bar combine and evolve into a spectacular nightlife space after dinner.