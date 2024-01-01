NAHA INTRODUCES YOUTH RANGERS TO ENVIRONMENTAL CAREERS WITH HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
As part of their participation in Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's Murshed Training Programme, 20 young people aged 14-17 assumed the role of 'youth rangers' as part of the second cohort of the programme. They spent four days, collecting data and observing the natural habitat surrounding Jubail Mangroves Park, demonstrating their commitment towards environmental ecosystems and leadership in action.
This year, the Murshed – Youth Rangers Programme spanned across five days, providing intensive educational and practical training for beginners. The program enhanced the knowledge of youth in the field of marine biodiversity and spearheaded their active involvement in environmental conservation. Through hands-on experience, youth rangers gained essential skills to contribute effectively to ecosystem conservation.
The extensive programme trains participants on how to become protected inspectors, researchers and reporters, monitors and tour guides through activities such as bird watching, patrolling board walks, researching and taking masterclasses from experts in the field.
| About naha Environmental Engagement Platform:
naha is an online digital ecosystem and environmental lifestyle guide, helping convert climate intention into meaningful climate action. Developed in collaboration with du, part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the personalised digital platforms were created to promote sustainability, elevate environmental awareness, and encourage green practices across Abu Dhabi and beyond, while providing a clear pathway for users to make a positive difference.
Acting as the single access point for the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's (EAD) outreach initiatives and campaigns, the platform offers a personalised experience through 'my naha', a tailored space for a unique climate lifestyle journey, and keeps users updated and engaged through EAD's interactive calendar and newsfeed.
About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)
Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.
