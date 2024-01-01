Binghatti Announces Early Completion Of Binghatti Heights, A Residential Project In Jumeirah Village Circle

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai – UAE: Friday: Binghatti Developers, a leading Dubai-based real estate and property development company in the United Arab Emirates UAE, has announced the early completion of the Binghatti Heights project, which comprises 365 residential units located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Nestled at the heart of Dubai, the project boasts a strategic location close to key tourist destinations. Ideal for investors and homeowners alike, its location is centrally situated in one of the most vibrant spots in Dubai, JVC.

Binghatti Heights features upscale apartments with a unique, modern ambience, fitted with state-of-the-art technology. The apartments range from one to three-bedroom units, alongside a variety of facilities and amenities ensuring a distinctive and enjoyable experience for its residents. Furthermore, the project includes standard and children-dedicated swimming pools, green spaces, parking lots, and a fully equipped gym.

Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Developers, commented:“The company continues its pioneering leadership of Dubai's real estate market through its contributions in revitalizing the UAE's real estate sector as a whole, as well as attracting Arab and foreign investors across all real estate varieties.”

JVC provides a safe, family-friendly environment, and offers investors high investment returns, lending itself to its strategic location at the heart of Dubai with Al Khail Road on one side and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road on the other. The area also features multiple entrances on Hessa Road amongst vast green spaces and an expansive array of facilities and services.

The real estate market's revitalization can be attributed to several factors, including the UAE's wise leadership and effective measures, which have attracted growing investments and drawn in more expert competencies. This has positively boosted the performance of the country's real estate market.

Muhammad BinGhatti highlighted the company's commitment to providing attractive opportunities for investment in the region. In less than three years, Binghatti Developers has introduced over 20 projects in JVC, with several already completed. Today, the Binghatti Heights adds another milestone to the achievements of Binghatti Developers.

Muhammad BinGhatti added:“The real estate sector in the UAE has achieved exceptional milestones, solidifying its position as a leading global hub for real estate markets. This success is attributed to the UAE's continuous efforts along with the growing interest foreign investors are displaying for the numerous opportunities in this thriving market.”

Binghatti's completion of the Binghatti Heights project comes as part of the company's plan to finish several projects in JVC within 12 months.

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti Developers is an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, headed by CEO and Head of Architecture, Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers distinctive properties with sophisticated architectural designs, world-class materials, and unparalleled lifestyle amenities. Empowered by its rich business expertise, the company strives to redefine industry standards by delivering high-quality projects.

Binghatti Developers is currently operating in a multitude of districts across Dubai, including the Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The company has bold expansion initiatives on the horizon, with a specific emphasis on developing its real estate portfolio in Dubai.

