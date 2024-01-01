New Year Rush: Kashmir Hotels Houseful, Shimla Faces Dip In Bookings

This surge in popularity stands in stark contrast to the iconic hill station of Shimla, known for its charm and allure, which has witnessed a decline in hotel occupancies this winter.

Kashmir recorded a surge in the number of visitors, eager to celebrate the onset of the New Year amidst the breathtaking beauty and snow-clad landscapes. Although lack of snowfall has disappointed some tourists, the shift reflects changing preferences and priorities among holidaymakers.

Abhijeet Kumar, accompanied by his wife from Haryana, expressed heartfelt admiration for Kashmir, and said there is no place as serene and cold as Kashmir in India.

“Kashmir is, unequivocally, the most cherished destination for us. In the realm of cold places in India, none compares to the natural splendor of Kashmir. My wife and I yearned for the embrace of a cold haven, and thus, we chose Kashmir,” said Abhijeet, who is visiting Kashmir for the first time.

When asked about not choosing other winter hill stations like Shimla, he said,“Shimla, although beautiful, falls short in comparison to the pristine cleanliness and unparalleled beauty that Kashmir exudes. Besides, Shimla has previously been overrun by tourism.”

Manu Sharma, another tourist from New Delhi, said,“The Jammu and Kashmir government's efforts to promote winter tourism have played a crucial role. Initiatives such as winter cultural events and improved infrastructure have contributed to the region's appeal as a top winter tourism destination. Government's peace initiatives have borne fruit.”



“Kashmir feels safer than ever before,” Sharma said, adding that there are other destinations like Goa and Uttarakhand, but they wanted to visit a“winter-wonderland.”

Tourism stakeholders say that the opening of tourism resorts like Sonamarg is also contributing to the increase in the number of visitors.

Shehzad Rasool, the owner of Village Walk Hotel in Sonamarg, said that just a few years ago, the tourist resort faced the possibility of closure.“In the last two years, there has been a significant increase in hotel bookings during the winter months, especially around New Year's Eve,” he said.

“Previously, Sonamarg would shut down in November, with minimal tourist activity. Remarkably, the situation is changing even during the harshest period of winter, the chillai kalan,” Shehzad

Rasool added.

Notably, hotel bookings in the hill station of Shimla have seen a decline this New Year. MK Seth, President of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said that the occupancy rate is approximately 50-60 percent, marking the lowest in the last 40 years. This is even lower than the New Year tourist rush to Shimla during the Covid-19 pandemic.

