Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Sentenced To Prison For An Economic Crime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The court of Bangladesh sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohammad Yunus to 6 months in prison.

Azernews reports referring to the Dhaka Tribune that along with M. Yunus, the head of the Grameen Telecom telecommunication company founded by him was also convicted. They were also fined 5,000 taka (US$45) on one count and 25,000 taka (US$227) on the other count.

The 83-year-old economist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his work in the field of economic development, became internationally recognized after he started providing microloans to the poor in rural Bangladesh through Grameen Bank, which he founded in 1983.

It was reported that later the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus of enslaving farmers financially.

It should be noted that in 2022, the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission started investigating the charity funds of M. Yunus.