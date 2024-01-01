Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Sentenced To Prison For An Economic Crime

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The court of Bangladesh sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate
Mohammad Yunus to 6 months in prison.
Azernews reports referring to the Dhaka Tribune that along with
M. Yunus, the head of the Grameen Telecom telecommunication company
founded by him was also convicted. They were also fined 5,000 taka
(US$45) on one count and 25,000 taka (US$227) on the other
count.
The 83-year-old economist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
in 2006 for his work in the field of economic development, became
internationally recognized after he started providing microloans to
the poor in rural Bangladesh through Grameen Bank, which he founded
in 1983.
It was reported that later the country's Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina accused Muhammad Yunus of enslaving farmers financially.
It should be noted that in 2022, the Bangladesh Anti-Corruption
Commission started investigating the charity funds of M. Yunus.
