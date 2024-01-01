Police Officer Jumps Onto Subway Tracks To Rescue Man

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two New York City police officers sprang into action to help save a man who had fallen on to subway tracks - marking their second heroic rescue in recent months.

The NYPD officers were inspecting Carroll Street station last week when they witnessed a man fall on to the tracks.

In bodycam footage released by the force, officers Garcia and Mohan can be seen running to the man's aid.

"I fell, I must have slipped off," the man can be heard saying in the short clip.

In the video, one of the officers jumps down on to the tracks to give the man a boost while his partner pulls him back on to the platform.

The second officer then offers a hand to pull his colleague back to safety before the man is transported into the care of medics.