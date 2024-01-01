Czech President Supports His Country's Transition To Euro

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Czech Republic, Peter Pavel, in his New
Year's address to his compatriots, called on concrete steps for the
country to adopt a single European currency, Azernews reports,
citing Novinky.
He recalled that when the country joined the European Union in
2004, it "voluntarily accepted" the obligation to switch to euro
payments.
"The time has come for us to start taking concrete steps to
implement this commitment (accepting the euro - Note)," the
president said.
P. Pavel also reminded that the Czech Republic will fulfill its
commitment to NATO by increasing defense spending to 2% of GDP in
2024. He called it necessary to take harsh measures that are not
approved by the population in order to save state budget funds,
which came into force at the initiative of the government.
MENAFN01012024000195011045ID1107674587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.