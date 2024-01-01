Enemy Drone Hits Residential Building In Sumy Region: People Trapped Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, an enemy drone hit a residential building in Esman community. Three people were rescued, but there are still people under the rubble.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"On the first day of the New Year, the Russians committed another crime against the civilian population of Sumy region. An enemy Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a residential two-story building in Esman community. There is destruction, people are trapped under the rubble," the post says.

As noted, all relevant services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, three people were already rescued from the rubble. Medical assistance is being rendered to them. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As reported, Russians fired nine times at the border area and settlements of Sumy region overnight. As many as 31 explosions were recorded. Myropillia, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Svesa communities came under shelling.