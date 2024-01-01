Mobile Fire Groups Destroy Four Russian Shahed Drones In Northern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian mobile fire groups have destroyed four enemy Shahed-type suicide drones within the Northern Operational Zone.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Naiev, mobile fire groups performing combat tasks in the Northern direction prove their effectiveness every day.

“Being equipped with short-range surface-to-air missile systems, anti-aircraft artillery systems, man-portable air defense systems, heavy machine guns and small arms, they mercilessly decimate enemy unmanned combat aerial vehicles,” Naiev noted.

In particular, during Russia's latest attack, Ukrainian mobile fire groups intercepted four enemy Shahed-type suicide drones within the Northern Operational Zone.

A reminder that, on the night of January 1, 2024, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 87 Russian Shahed-type drones .