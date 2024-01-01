At Least Two Killed, One Injured As Russian Drone Hits Residential Building In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region's Esman community, a male body was pulled from the rubble at the site of a 2-storey residential building, which had been struck by a Russian combat drone. Hence, the number of fatal casualties rose to two.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Sumy region. The Russian army struck a 2-storey house. Following the enemy drone attack, a woman, 52, died from wounds in hospital. The body of a man, 40, was pulled from the rubble. One more woman was injured,” the report states.

The police, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Relevant works are underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.