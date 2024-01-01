Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Suicide Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 1, 2024, Russian troops targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district with seven suicide drones and shelled the Kryvyi Rih district with artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy targeted the Nikopol district with seven suicide drones and shelled with artillery. Enemy attacks affected the regional center and the Myrove community,” Lysak wrote.

Additionally, Russian invaders launched artillery strikes on the Zelenodolsk community. Internet connection and power transmission lines were damaged there. Repair works are underway.

Fortunately, people remained unharmed.

