Four Detached Houses Damaged In Kyiv Region Following Enemy Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four detached houses and four light motor vehicles have been damaged in some settlements across the Kyiv region following Russia's latest drone attack.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration Head Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the first day of the new year, air raid sirens triggered across the region three times. Last time they lasted for about 2.5 hours due to another enemy drone attack,” the report states.

Ukraine's air defense units were working across the Kyiv region. Thanks to their effective combat performance, no critical infrastructure and housing infrastructure objects were hit.

“At the same time, the debris crashed in several settlements across two districts. So far, four detached houses and four light motor vehicles have been reported damaged. Additionally, as the fragments landed in the open space, grass caught fire,” Kravchenko wrote, adding that the fires were promptly extinguished.

Fortunately, people remained unharmed. The regional administration is collecting data on the damage caused to civilian houses to provide necessary assistance.