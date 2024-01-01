Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 9 Out Of 10 Shahed Drones, Guided Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down nine out of ten Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones and a Kh-59 guided missile on Monday, January 1.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"At around 14:00 on January 1, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked [Ukraine] with ten Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the north. Nine enemy Shaheds were destroyed by air defenses," the post said. Read also:
Ukraine's air defense units intercept 87 Shahed drones on New Year's night
The Kh-59 guided missile was intercepted in eastern Ukraine.
MENAFN01012024000193011044ID1107674575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.