Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 9 Out Of 10 Shahed Drones, Guided Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down nine out of ten Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones and a Kh-59 guided missile on Monday, January 1.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 14:00 on January 1, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked [Ukraine] with ten Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the north. Nine enemy Shaheds were destroyed by air defenses," the post said.

The Kh-59 guided missile was intercepted in eastern Ukraine.