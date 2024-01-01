Russian Shelling Kills Civilian In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelling has killed a 73-year-old woman in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"A 73-year-old woman was killed by a Russian projectile in Avdiivka. At around 16:00, the enemy shelled the city with artillery, hitting private homes. A local resident was injured and, despite all efforts, the doctors could not save her," the post said. Read also:
One child killed, one more child and two women injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
Filashkin said that all of the Donetsk region is now one big hot spot, especially front-line towns and villages.
"It's dangerous to stay here! Evacuate," he said.
On December 30, the Russian army killed three people and wounded six others in Avdiivka, Selydove and Prohres in the Donetsk region.
MENAFN01012024000193011044ID1107674574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.