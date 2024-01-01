               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Income Tax Relief Rule Adjusted To 75% For Micro-Entrepreneurs With Over 3 Employees


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From next year, micro-entrepreneurs with an average monthly number of employees less than 3 and who owe mandatory state social insurance contributions will pay 20% of their income instead of 5%, in other words, a 75% tax for them. concession and exemption will not apply, Trend reports.

According to the draft law on amending the Tax Code, if the taxpayer does not meet the conditions for the application of the tax relief, and if the individual entrepreneur switches from a micro-entrepreneurial entity to another category of entrepreneurial entity in the next reporting year, a tax relief equal to 75% of the income tax calculated and paid according to the results of the previous 3 calendar years in which the individual entrepreneur was a micro-entrepreneur is not determined. it is deducted from the income tax liability during the periods when it is a business entity.

