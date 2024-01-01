Income Tax Relief Rule Adjusted To 75% For Micro-Entrepreneurs With Over 3 Employees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From next year,
micro-entrepreneurs with an average monthly number of employees
less than 3 and who owe mandatory state social insurance
contributions will pay 20% of their income instead of 5%, in other
words, a 75% tax for them. concession and exemption will not apply,
Trend reports.
According to the draft law on amending the Tax Code, if the
taxpayer does not meet the conditions for the application of the
tax relief, and if the individual entrepreneur switches from a
micro-entrepreneurial entity to another category of entrepreneurial
entity in the next reporting year, a tax relief equal to 75% of the
income tax calculated and paid according to the results of the
previous 3 calendar years in which the individual entrepreneur was
a micro-entrepreneur is not determined. it is deducted from the
income tax liability during the periods when it is a business
entity.
