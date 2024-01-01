Additional Flight Scheduled For Baku-Aghstafa-Baku Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Taking into
account the growing passenger demand on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku
route, "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC (ADY) engaged the Express
high-speed train with seat-type carriages on an additional flight
during the holiday holidays, Trend reports.
According to information, on January 2, 4 and 5, the train will
depart from Baku Railway Station to Agstafa at 4:00 p.m., and on
January 3, 5, and 6 at 8:30 a.m. from Agstafa to Baku.
"Besides, our trains on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route will also
run according to the traditional schedule every day on holidays.
You can download the "ADY Mobile" application or go to to get acquainted with the train schedule and get a ticket. , - it
was mentioned in the information
