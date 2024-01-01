Additional Flight Scheduled For Baku-Aghstafa-Baku Route

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Taking into account the growing passenger demand on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC (ADY) engaged the Express high-speed train with seat-type carriages on an additional flight during the holiday holidays, Trend reports.

According to information, on January 2, 4 and 5, the train will depart from Baku Railway Station to Agstafa at 4:00 p.m., and on January 3, 5, and 6 at 8:30 a.m. from Agstafa to Baku.

"Besides, our trains on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route will also run according to the traditional schedule every day on holidays. You can download the "ADY Mobile" application or go to to get acquainted with the train schedule and get a ticket. , - it was mentioned in the information