Britain Finds Alternative To Passport Checks At Airports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The UK authorities
are planning to introduce a facial recognition system at border
crossings at airports so that passengers do not have to present
their passports, Trend reports.
"Passengers coming to Britain will not have to present their
passports at the border. <...> New electronic gates will be
installed at airports to allow passengers into the country using
only advanced facial recognition," the article says.
It is noted that the first tests of the new system will begin at
airports in the kingdom in 2024.
The head of the British Border Force, Phil Douglas, said in an
interview with the publication that the goal of the innovation is
to create a“smart border” that would be much more“trouble-free”
than it currently is.
