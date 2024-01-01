121 Irregular Migrants Nabbed In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. 121 irregular
migrants were nabbed during the "Kalkan-6" operation on New Year's
Eve in Türkiye's Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir provinces, Trend reports.
Inspections were carried out by police, gendarmerie, and coast
guard teams in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir using 59 Mobile
Migration Points vehicles. 5,179 individuals were checked at the
migration points.
