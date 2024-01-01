121 Irregular Migrants Nabbed In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. 121 irregular migrants were nabbed during the "Kalkan-6" operation on New Year's Eve in Türkiye's Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir provinces, Trend reports.

Inspections were carried out by police, gendarmerie, and coast guard teams in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir using 59 Mobile Migration Points vehicles. 5,179 individuals were checked at the migration points.