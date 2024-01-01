India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the exchange of lists came as per the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan.

As per the agreement signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991, it provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

India and Pakistan also exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody.

"India has shared lists of 337 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed to be Indian," the statement said.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and 1st July. (end)

