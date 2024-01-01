Kuwait Foreign Ministry Stands By Japan, Affirms Kuwaitis Safe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed the State of Kuwait's sympathy with the Japanese government and people over the earthquake that hit central Japan and caused damage in several regions.

The ministry affirmed in a statement that Kuwaiti citizens in Japan "were safe" in the wake of the quake. However, it noted that the Japanese authorities warned of possible tsunamis.

It appealed to the Kuwaiti nationals in Japan to be as much cautious as possible, abide by guidelines declared by the local authorities and communicate with the State of Kuwait Embassy in Tokyo if the need arises. (the embassy is reachable on the emergency phone number: +819088849650, and the regular number: +80334550361). (end)

nma







MENAFN01012024000071011013ID1107674564