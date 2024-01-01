Argentina To Retire Messi's 10 Jersey When He Retires

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is planning to retire the No. 10 jersey from the national team following Lionel Messi's future retirement.

After Messi's historic victory in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing the trophy back to Argentina for the first time since 1986, Argentine fans have started calling for the retirement of the iconic jersey No. 10, previously worn by another Argentine legend, Diego Maradona.

Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia announced in a press conference on Saturday, "When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him."

"This number 10 will be retired for life in his honor. It's the least we can do for him," He added.

Argentina had previously attempted to retire the national jersey No. 10 after Maradona's retirement, but FIFA rules did not permit it.

FIFA regulations require national team squads for the World Cup to number between 1 and 23 for the 23 selected players.

It remains uncertain whether FIFA will accept the AFA's request at the time of Messi's retirement.

Having faced criticism in the past for not winning any trophies with the Argentine national team, Messi claimed his first national team trophy in the 2021 Copa América, followed by winning the Finalissima (UEFA-CONMEBOL trophy) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, marking himself as one of the greatest football players in history.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has not yet announced his retirement, and it is not confirmed whether he will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.