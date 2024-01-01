Delivery Motorcycle Riders In Qatar To Face Violations For Not Using Right Lane

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Monday that it will start penalizing delivery motorcycle riders for not using the right lane of the road. This regulation is set to be activated from January 15, 2024.

The Ministry stated on its social media channels, "To ensure traffic safety and reduce accidents, the enforcement of monitoring violations for delivery motorcycle riders not using the right lane of the road will begin on January 15, 2024."