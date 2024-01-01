Lebanon Touch Down In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha: Lebanon touched down in Doha on Monday, 11 days ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

They will play a friendly game against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, as part of their preparation camp for the tournament.

This is the third time for Montenegrin Miodrag Radulovic's men to compete in the Asia's most prestigious men's football event after featuring in 2000 and 2019. In both occasions, they did not advance past the group stage.

They will face hosts Qatar in the opening match at Lusail Stadium on Jan. 12 before taking on China on Jan. 17 and Tajikistan on Jan. 22.

The tournament runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024.