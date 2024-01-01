Official Song For Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Released

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Excitement builds up ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with the release of 'Hadaf' - the tournament's official theme song released on Monday, January 1, 2024. Fans can now hum to the tune and enjoy the beats of the new musical masterpiece available on all streaming platforms.
Katara Studios and Awakening Music announced the launch on its official social media channels.
"Let's start the new year with a Hadaf; the Arabic word synonymous with a goal," stated the local organising committee.
"This inspiring composition celebrates ambition, unity, and resilience – encouraging us to embrace hope and persevere in everything we do," it added.
With scenes from inside Doha Metro and Old Doha Port, the song is written by Heba Hamada and performed by Qatari artist Fahad Al-Hajjaji and Kuwaiti Humood AlKhudher.
