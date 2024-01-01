Civil Defense Personnel Rescue Person Fell From Slope In Ramtha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said that a report from the operations room stated that a person had fallen from a slope inside a valley that was 150 meters long in the Al-Shajara area of the Ramtha District.The governorate's civil defense and police dispatched specialist teams as soon as possible to the scene of the accident, the spokesperson continued, and they worked to extract him from the bottom of the valley using machinery designed specifically for situations like this. After receiving care, he was sent to the hospital to continue receiving it.