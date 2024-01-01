Yemeni Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Presents Country's Rich Traditions, Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Yemeni pavilion in the International Zone at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha attracts visitors to learn about Yemen's rich traditions and culture as well as its finest products of honey, spices and Arabic coffee.

The pavilion presents various types of Yemeni spices and coffee, which is considered one of the best on display.

It takes visitors from different parts of the world on a journey to explore the country's ancient history and rich cultural traditions.

It has a large collection of handicrafts with many designs, accessories, ornaments, and jewelry studded with precious stones and antique silver, Yemeni daggers and other heritage exhibits.

The Yemeni pavilion features some pictures that explain vegetation cover and the agricultural and horticultural techniques used to combat water scarcity, modern irrigation methods and reliance on the use of alternative energy as well as many craft works and sightseeing scenes.

Bashir Al Saidi, supervisor of the Yemeni pavilion, affirmed that their participation in this exhibition is of great benefit to the wide turnout by visitors of different nationalities to the Expo 2023 Doha.

He added that visitors tend to buy Yemeni products because of its international fame and high quality, especially honey, coffee, henna, and other Yemeni fashions and accessories.

The Yemeni pavilion supervisor stressed that Qatar's hosting of the Expo 2023 Doha reflects the international communitys confidence in its capabilities, especially after its successful organization of a distinguished edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He explained that the international exhibition provides a pioneering platform to enhance international cooperation, with the participation of about 80 countries around the world to exchange ideas, innovations and experiences, discover new horizons and cooperation between countries of the world, considering that the exhibition is an opportunity for Yemen to be part of this event and present itself and its capabilities to the world.

Held from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024 under the slogan: "Green Desert, Better Environment," the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha aims to inspire the international community to adopt innovative solutions to combat desertification and cooperate to build a sustainable future based on common goals and teamwork.