Catholic Church Launches Election Campaign Jingle

The Catholic Church launched a campaign on Sunday, December 31 to raise awareness among citizens about their right and duty to participate with a“conscious and informed” vote in the general elections of 2024.

During

Sunday's mass, presided over by Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa, a jingle and music video titled“I am Panama, with good values” was broadcast, which is part of the I Decide campaign.

The mass was televised and took place in the Cathedral Basilica of Santa María la Antigua.

Ulloa said he hopes“this jingle becomes an anthem for every Panamanian because we hope that it motivates them to promote and defend the democratic, ethical and moral values, which must be placed as part of the foundations for a Better Panama.”

According to the Catholic Church, the piece offers an innovative proposal, through lyrics with a strong call to assume the commitment to vote consciously, with a modern rhythm, in which youth is significantly taken into account and at the same time older citizens are allowed to be identified.

On Sunday, May 5, Panama will return to the polls to elect the president of the Republic, the vice president, 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen), 71 deputies to the National Assembly, 81 mayors, 701 township representatives, and 11 councilors, all with their respective substitutes.