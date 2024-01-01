Purchase Of Agricultural & Horticultural Land Banned In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 1 (KNN)

The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has implemented a temporary ban on outsiders purchasing land in the state for agricultural and horticultural purposes during a high-level meeting on Sunday evening.

CM Dhami had previously emphasized that land acquisitions in the state should undergo stringent background checks for approval. In the recent meeting, he directed officials to ensure that the newly established expert committee on land law conducts thorough public hearings and gathers input from individuals and experts across various domains.

Government sources indicate that, based on the 2004 amendment to Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reforms Act 1950, individuals without immovable property in Uttarakhand before September 12, 2003, can acquire land for agricultural and horticultural purposes with the district magistrate's permission.

Notably, a drafting committee has been formed by the state government to formulate a new land law for Uttarakhand. Over the years, there has been a consistent demand from various quarters to implement a stringent land law similar to that of Himachal Pradesh.

The decision by the Uttarakhand government comes amid ongoing protests across the state, where people have been advocating for relaxed land laws and domicile norms. The demand is centred on considering 1950 as the cut-off date for these regulations.

(KNN Bureau)