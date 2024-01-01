Six SME Listings Anticipated, Mainboard Segment To Remain Inactive

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, 1 Jan (KNN)

The upcoming week, starting January 1, 2024, will be quiet for the mainboard segment, with no new IPOs or listings expected. However, the SME section will remain active with six scheduled listings.

Among these listings, five closed last week, and one is set to close in the upcoming week, reported Money Control.

Sameera Agro and Infra, an infrastructure company, will debut on the NSE Emerge on January 1 with a Rs 62.64 crore public issue that was subscribed 2.8 times from December 21 to 27.

The second listing, AIK Pipes and Polymers on the BSE SME, is scheduled for January 2, following a highly subscribed Rs 15 crore public issue from December 26 to 28.

On January 3, four listings are expected, including Akanksha Power and Infrastructure and HRH Next Services on the NSE Emerge, and Manoj Ceramic and Shri Balaji Valve Components on the BSE SME.

(KNN Bureau)