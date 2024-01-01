Qatar Charity Provides Wheelchairs For Hamad Medical Corporation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has provided wheelchairs to Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) as part of shared social responsibility among state organisations.

This aims to facilitate the mobility of patients and contribute to supporting HMC's efforts in providing healthcare services to the community. The delivery of the wheelchairs comes as an extension of QC's ongoing support for service institutions in the country to contribute to the realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Abdulrahman al-Hajri, director of the Local Programmes and Community Department at QC, expressed gratitude to HMC for its efforts and continuous collaboration with QC in serving the community.

Al-Hajri said the wheelchairs provided by QC were the result of its belief in the necessity of concerted efforts and the integration of roles between service and humanitarian organisations in the country. He also highlighted the implementation of various community activities and programmes in collaboration with HMC to serve the local community.

He also commended the effective role played by HMC in providing exceptional healthcare and medical services to all segments of the community. Al-Hajri praised the philanthropic efforts of the people in Qatar in continuously supporting the humanitarian and community projects of QC.

Balqees al-Khazraji, director of the Health Professions Awareness and Volunteering Programme at HMC, thanked QC for providing the wheelchairs and expressed hope for future collaboration between the two organisations.

She said the wheelchairs will contribute to facilitating the mobility of patients, providing them with a sense of freedom and independence in movement, alleviating the pressure on their caregivers and attendants, aiding in boosting their morale, and enhancing their feelings of joy and happiness, in addition to easing the financial burden on needy patients.

Al-Khazraji also highlighted the previous collaborations with other charitable associations in the country, including QC, in providing wheelchairs, bathroom chairs, and crutches. She commended their efforts in serving all segments of the community.

