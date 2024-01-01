Japan Earthquake: India Issues Emergency Contact For Its Citizens After Tsunami Alerts | Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Japan Earthquake: The Embassy of India in Japan has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens in the Japanese archipelago. The embassy has also set up a control room for Indians to contact, as central Japan was struck by a series of powerful earthquakes on Monday,
January 1.Japan was hit by at least 21 earthquakes in a span of 90 minutes. According to an official statement, all the tremors measured above 4.0 on the Richter scale. The most powerful earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale updates on Japan Earthquake and TsunamiThe Embassy of India in Japan declared contact numbers for the emergency control room in the Japanese archipelago.
Indians in Japan should dial following Emergency numbers for any assistance:+81-80-3930-1715 (Mr. Yakub Topno)+81-70-1492-0049 (Mr. Ajay Sethi)+81-80-3214-4734 (Mr. D.N. Barnwal)+81-80-6229-5382 (Mr. S. Bhattacharya)+81-80-3214-4722 (Mr. Vivek Rathee)Indians in Japan can contact via the following email for any assistance:......pan issued tsunami alerts and told people to evacuate seaside areas after a series of strong quakes on its western coastline on Monday Japan Meteorological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m., one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 6 issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 metres (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired more than two hours after the initial alert. Several aftershocks also rocked the region spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities. But he added that people in coastal areas needed to get away from the oncoming tsunami.“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.(With agency inputs)
