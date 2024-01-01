India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Nuclear Installations Under 1988 Bilateral Pact

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact signed in 1988 and came into force in 1991 that prohibits the two countries from attacking each other's atomic facilities list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the provisions of the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack Against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, were simultaneously exchanged in New Delhi and Islamabad through diplomatic channels, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Read | April-December 2023 gross GST collection at ₹14.97 lakh crore, a growth rate of 12% YoY\"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan,\" the MEA said Read | Covid cases LIVE updates: India reports 636 fresh COVID cases in a dayThis is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992, the MEA added agreement-signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991-mandates both the two countries to inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year Read | New Year 2024: 5 key finance-related changes set for rollout from Jan 1The exchange of the list came amid frosty ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue as well as cross-border terrorism countries have not had any formal talks since they ended the composite dialogue in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terror group, in which 166 people were killed and several injured Read | Deepinder Goyal faces ire over NYE 'War Room' post: 'Ordering from Swiggy...'

The political leadership of both countries made several attempts to resume the contact. However, they were derailed by a string of terror attacks on Indian soil by Pakistan-based terror groups.



