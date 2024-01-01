Gangster Goldy Brar, Linked To Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder, Declared Terrorist Under UAPA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union government on Monday declared gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). In a gazetted notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that Goldy Brar is associated with the banned Khalistani organisation Babbar Khalsa International, which is known for anti-India activities. Goldy Brar came on the radar of Indian investigative agencies after he took responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.“And whereas, Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, presently residing in Brampton, Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International...And whereas, Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organization,” Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Additional Secretary, said in the gazetted notification.“Goldy backed by a cross-border agency was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms. He has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters,” the notification added.“Goldy and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony, and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France, and a non-bailable warrant on December 12, 2022, was issued against him...A Look Out Circular was also on June 15, 2022,” it said central government believes that Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA, the notification said in several casesGoldy Brar is wanted by several Union and state agencies in multiple cases for smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials across the border from Pakistan. Punjab police have lodged several cases against him, including in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala wanted criminal also took responsibility for the murder of Dera follower Pardeep Singh Kataria in 2022.



