Khalistani Leader Pannun Threatens To Target BSE And NSE, Calls For Dumping Indian Stocks Before March 12: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In yet another threat message, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly called for the“economic destruction” of India by targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange from March 12.\"...the SJF call to target NSE/BSE from March 12 is aimed at destroying” India's economic system, Pannun was quoted by News 18 as saying to the report, Pannun, a designated 'terrorist' in India, called for dumping Indian stocks and purchasing American stocks before March 12. He also identified banks and corporates that trade internationally among the targets, the report added, March 12 marks the 31st anniversary of the Mumbai serial blasts in which the BSE building was one of the targets.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted an Indian intelligence source as saying that Pannun wanted to make money through the new campaign after the failure of his referendum.\"He is a foreign agent working for foreign agencies who are protecting him in the name of freedom of speech. He threatened the PM and now wants to target India's economic stability. Punnun is a global terrorist who should face trial now,” the Indian intelligence source told News18 latest threat came after the Khalistani leader reportedly instigated Muslims to stop the PM's Ayodhya roadshow on December 30 and offered a reward of $100,000 for it this, he had threatened to 'shut down' the ICC World Cup final on November 19, attack Indian Parliament \"on or before\" December 13 and warned the global Sikh community against flying aboard Air India was recently at the centre of a controversy after US officials shared details of an alleged plot to kill the Khalistani leader on American soil. In November 2023, the US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in a foiled plot to kill Pannun on American soil. The probe is going on in the case.

