Karnataka Police Arrest Man In Babri Masjid Demolition Riots Case After 31 Years, BJP Says 'Terrorising' Hindu Activist

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in rioting in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The police arrested Poojary from the Hubballi district in what was dubbed as a“long-pending” case. The arrest comes 30 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the accused, Poojary, was 20 years old at that time. The arrest triggered a political furore in the state with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the Congress government in Karnataka is 'terrorising' Hindu activists.

\"The Congress government in Karnataka is reopening the 31-year-old case. Two workers in Hubballi who had taken part in the Ram temple agitation were arrested and jailed. It gives an impression that they are being hounded for taking part in the Ram temple agitation at a time when people are eagerly waiting for the historic occasion of the consecration of the grand temple in Ayodhya,\" former minister R Ashoka alleged added that the Congress government is \"terrorising\" Ram devotees by sending them to jail. \"Even I and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took part. Do you have the courage to arrest me and Yediyurappa,\" Ashoka asked arrest comes as Ayodhya prepares for a grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile dignitaries from across the world will be present during the ceremony. Recently, PM Modi inaugurated projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore in Ayodhya Masjid demolition riotsThe Babri Masjid was demolished by a violent mob of Karsevaks on December 6, 1992, as it was part of the long-going Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. After the demolition, communal clashes broke out across the nation in which around 2,000 people were killed. The government took action against rioters and even formed the Liberhan Commission to probe the matter, but many perpetrators of the crime remain at large Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute was one of the oldest legal cases in India which started in 1885 and went through several ups and downs before 2019, when the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed 2.77 acres of land and gave alternative 5 acres of land to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, for building the mosque.



