21 Earthquakes In Japan Trigger Tsunami, Residents Told To Flee North Korea, Russia On High Alert | 10 Points

Japan earthquake: As fireworks lit up skies across the world to welcome 2024, Japan had a devastating start to the new year. A major earthquake rocked its West Coast that triggered tsunami warnings across its coastal areas. Following the quake, Russia, North Korea, and South Korea are also remaining on high alert over possible tsunami waves Monday, January 1, central Japan's Ishikawa area was jolted amid celebrations, when a series of powerful tremors occurred, damaging houses, knocking off power for over 30,000 people, and triggering tsunami waves.

North Korea and South Korea also faced the brunt of the tsunami waves, wherein major warnings had been issued. Russia's east coast also remained on high alert for a possible natural disaster.

According to an official statement, Japan was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, followed by 50 aftershocks within a span of 90 minutes. Some agencies said Japan was struck by 21 earthquakes measuring over 4.0 on the Richter scale within 90 minutes.

Top points to Japan earthquake-A tsunami measuring under one metre (3.3 ft) reached South Korea's east coast in the wake of a massive earthquake that hit Japan on Monday.-The first tsunami to reach South Korea's coast was 67 cm (2.2 ft) but authorities warned that it may increase in size after the initial waves and may continue for more than 24 hours.-North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its coast of possible waves of more than 2 metres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the North's state radio.-Russian officials issued a tsunami alert for the island of Sakhalin, warning that areas across the island's west coast could be affected by the waves.-Tsunami waves over a metre (three feet) high crashed into the coast after the 7.6-magnitude quake, and more, up to five metres high, were possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, US and Japanese weather agencies said.-Japan has issued a tsunami warning for its entire West Coast, which Tokyo later downgraded. Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.-\"Tsunami! Evacuate!\" a bright yellow warning flashed across television screens advising residents in specific areas of the coast to immediately evacuate their homes, reported Reuters.-Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant. The latest warning was the first time since the 2011 disaster that a tsunami warning of this magnitude was issued.-At least six homes were damaged by the quakes, with people trapped inside. A fire broke out in Wajima city in Ishikawa Prefecture, and electricity is still out for more than 30,000 households, Hayashi said.-The Meteorological Agency said in a nationally broadcast news conference that more major quakes could hit the area over the next week, especially in the next two or three days.



