Manipur Violence: 3 People Shot Dead In Thoubal On New Year's Day, Curfew Reimposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Manipur News: Violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur resurfaced as three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.\"The Curfew Relaxation order is hereby cancelled with immediate effect and curfew Is Imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Thoubal District Immediately prohibiting the movement of persons outside their respective residences in the District,\" said the order issued by A Subhash, District Magistrate of the district.\"All persons belonging to essential services such as Health, PHED, MSPDCL/MSPCL, Municipalities, Print and Electronic Media and functioning of the Courts are however exempted from imposition of curfew,\" the order added a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, for maintaining peace.\"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,\" he said than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

