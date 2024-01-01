Cold Wave Conditions Likely In THESE States Starting This Week

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Many parts of central India are likely to experience cold wave conditions between January 5 and January 11, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Monday. The temperature might drop during the night, which \"may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India...\" IMD Director General Mrutynjay Mohapatra said.\"Day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh...,\" Mohapatra warned added that there was also a low-pressure area forming over the southeast Arabian Sea leading to clouds over areas in Lakshadweep and Maldives Islands.
Meanwhile, a press release issued by the IMD on Monday said cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days and decrease thereafter.\"Cold day to severe cold day conditions (are) very likely in many parts over Punjab, Haryana on January 1 and 2; in some parts on January 3,\" the IMD said. The weather department also predicted cold day conditions in isolated pockets on January 4 and 5.\"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in some parts over Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on January 1 and 2,\" the IMD added. \"Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan during January 1-3 and over Madhya Pradesh on January 2 and over West Rajasthan on January 3, 2024,\" it said, below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of central India during January 2024, the Met department said the next three days, the IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep, along with likely strong winds up to 40-50 kmph. The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea a press conference on the monthly forecast for January, Mrutynjay Mohapatra also forecast normal rainfall during the January-February-March period, raising expectations for a better wheat crop during the rabi season said 2023 was the second warmest year since 1901 as the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.65 degrees Celsius above normal. The warmest year since 1901 was 2016 when the annual mean air temperature for the country was 0.710 degrees Celsius above normal.(With inputs from PTI)
