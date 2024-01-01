What To Expect From The Sixteenth Finance Commission?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The government on Sunday named former vice chairman of Niti Aayog and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya as the chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC), a constitutional body. Mint takes a look at what to expect from the SFC.

