Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Becomes 'Silent' Airport; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be a silent airport from January 1. The aim is to make passengers' waiting time inside the airport enjoyable with as few announcements as possible. All the important information for the passengers will be available on the screens. Only announcements related to boarding gate change, baggage screening system, and security will be made.

Airports such as Mumbai, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad have embraced the concept of silent airports, striving to offer a tranquil travel experience without unnecessary disturbances. This approach allows passengers the freedom to engage in various activities at their discretion. Simultaneously, airport authorities have developed a system to communicate crucial information to passengers, ensuring it is displayed on all flight information screens in Terminals 1 and 2. To further educate passengers about this transition to a silent airport, a social media campaign will be conducted by TIAL officials.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has welcomed the new year with the introduction of three new international services. Etihad Airlines will commence daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Salam Air will offer services to Muscat starting on January 3 with flights initially on Wednesdays and Sundays, and Air Asia will connect to Kuala Lumpur beginning February 21, flying on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Notably, the airport marked the first international flight departure from India in the new year.