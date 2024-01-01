Female Student Commits Suicide By Hanging Herself In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid New Year festivities in Silicon City Bengaluru, a sombre incident unfolded as a 21-year-old student took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Sudhamanagar. The young woman, identified as Varshini, was a BBA student at Jayanagar Community College and resided with her family in Sudhamanagar. Her family was left stunned and grief-stricken by her decision to take her own life. The exact reason behind her tragic act remains unknown.

Upon receiving the distressing news, the Wilson Garden police swiftly arrived at the scene, conducting an initial inspection. Subsequently, Varshini's body was transported to Kim's Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case regarding the suicide has been registered at the Wilson Garden police station, and investigations are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

In another unfortunate incident, a 54-year-old auto driver, Somesh, residing in Kair Gundi village under the Moobidire police station in Mangaluru, also ended his life by hanging in a shed near his residence. Somesh, survived by his wife, son, and two daughters, was known for his active involvement in the community, serving as the chairman of the temple management and actively participating in the BJP party, having contested municipal elections, albeit without success.

Known for his philanthropic deeds, Somesh was recognized for his altruism, often aiding in emergencies by ferrying individuals to hospitals in his auto without expecting any reward. He also extended support in cremation ceremonies for those in need.

The reason behind Somesh's tragic decision to take his own life remains unclear. Police authorities visited the site, initiating an investigation and registering a case in connection with the incident. Notably, Somesh's brother had similarly taken his life through suicide by hanging five years prior.