How Shaheen Afridi Became The Pakistan's T20 Captain: Shahid Afridi's Amusing Explanation Goes Viral (WATCH)

In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing run in the Cricket World Cup 2023, significant changes were implemented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), leading to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi taking on the role of T20I captain, replacing Babar Azam. The surprising captaincy appointment led to a humorous response from legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who also happens to be Shaheen's father-in-law. During a recent event attended by cricket stars Rizwan, Shaheen, Haris Rauf, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi jokingly attributed Shaheen's captaincy to a comical "mistake" involving veteran player Mohammad Rizwan.

While praising Rizwan's stellar performance in the World Cup, Shahid Afridi expressed his desire to see Rizwan as the T20 captain but humorously stated that Shaheen ended up with the captaincy "by mistake."

“I admire Rizwan's hard work and focus level. His best quality, which I like most, is only focusing on his game and paying no heed to who is doing what. He is really a fighter!” Afridi mentioned during an event organized by the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

“I wanted to see him (Rizwan) as the T20 captain, but Shaheen became the skipper by mistake," he added, eliciting laughter from the players and the audience.

Shaheen Afridi's first captaincy assignment will be the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, commencing on January 12, with matches scheduled for January 14, 17, 19, and 21. This series marks the beginning of Pakistan's preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place later in the year.

