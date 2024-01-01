Winter Spell: Vijayapura Records Lowest Temperature During December In Karnataka

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vijayapura, a city famed for its relentless heat, is now reeling from an unexpected and historic dip in temperatures this winter. The region, often attributed to its enduring warmth, was jolted when the mercury plummeted to an astonishing 9.6 degrees Celsius, in December, marking the lowest temperature recorded across the state.

This abrupt and biting cold has set off widespread distress throughout the district. Residents are grappling with an unprecedented freeze, finding it a struggle to rise to chilly mornings. The drastic weather shift has compelled people to seal their doors and windows until the sun's warmth finally filters into their homes. Particularly vulnerable groups, including the elderly and the unwell, are enduring heightened discomfort due to this icy onslaught.

Despite battling severe drought conditions, the district now faces an unexpected onslaught of cold weather. While reservoirs, ponds, and dams stand dry due to prolonged drought, the persistent biting cold adds yet another layer of hardship for locals. This year, winter arrived very late, extending the grip of December's cold into uncharted territory.

Meteorological experts attribute this record low temperature to Vijayapura's flat terrains. On December 15, the mercury hit a staggering low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, sparking worries among locals about a potential further decline in the days ahead. Subsequent readings around December 30 and the following Sunday continued hovering around 10 degrees Celsius, further intensifying concerns about the persistent cold spell.

“On December 15, we recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 per cent in the state, and there's a growing concern among people that it might further decrease in the upcoming days. The drop in temperatures in Vijayapur, situated in the flat northern region of India, is attributed to a decline in atmospheric pressure,” said Dr Somesha K.J. Agricultural meteorologist. Vijayapura

"This time, the cold is quite intense. It's become difficult to head to the fields for work. If we try to release water, it doesn't flow smoothly. Even stepping slightly outside in this cold makes the body feel as if it's shaking, making it hard to carry out any tasks." says Allabhaksha Gadyala, a progressive farmer from Kumthe.